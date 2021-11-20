Raining styles

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: You never know how you should dress for the weather in Bengaluru. That’s a common complaint as the city’s weather tends to be unpredictable. However, with an orange alert as this weekend’s forecast, Bengalureans are pulling out their warm and rain-proof wear. Fashionistas in the city suggest a few tips and tricks to look stylish and trendy even as rain trickles through the day.

“Layers are the way to go about it this weekend as you can always remove some of them if you feel too warm. It goes well with baggy clothes — a popular style now — and looks casual and stylish wherever you go,” says fashion blogger

Sahana Ramanand (@glamourjournals). To go along with the outfit and to navigate the weather at the same time, Ramanand recommends a trench coat and boots. “If it’s an evening outing, there’s nothing more stylish than a trench coat. If you don’t have one, wear jackets and sweaters,” she says, adding, “For a Sunday brunch, a flowy skirt or dress with a denim jacket, or a maxi dress with a comfortable jacket and accessories are options. Whatever you choose to wear, pick something that is weather- appropriate, else it’ll automatically cancel the fashion quotient.”

As footwear plays a very important role this season, social media influencer Namrata Kumari (@my_closetdiary) recommends crocs. “Sneakers are many people’s go-to option but it tends to get dirty in the rain. If you don’t have a problem with that, go for it,” she says.

Smita Roy Majumder

“Wear shoes that you know will keep you warm, comfortable and not get you paranoid about their look after wearing them in the rain,” adds Kumari. For this weekend, her go-to outfit is a fitted denim, a crop top and sock shoes. Kumari says, “Dark colours like brown, black, blue or rust are really good for the rainy season. Complete the look with chocolate or maroon lipstick and you’re good to go.”

For personal stylist and wardrobe consultant Smita Roy Majumder, rubber boots are her best bet. “You can also opt for strappy sandals or leather slip-ons instead — whatever helps keep your feet dry. If you’re going out for a party, wear thin strappy heels or sandals with your evening wear. Avoid anything that’s open in the front or anything that has fabric for obvious reasons,” she says.

Don’t forget that this season requires you to look after your skin too. “A good skincare regime will bring an instant glow. So, have a good do-it-yourself pedicure and manicure and polish your nails for a mood booster,” she says.