Water board goes all out to treat sewage

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With nearly 75% of daily sewage of 1,440 Million Litres Per Day generated in the core area of the city taken care of by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage (BWSSB) network, it is now going all out to extend its reach to ensure a larger coverage.

B Gangadhar, Chief Engineer, Waste Water Management, BWSSB, said that the water board was looking at covering between 90% and 95% of the 575 sqkm area in the city within four months. This does not include the 110 villages which were added to form Greater Bengaluru. “At present, we manage to treat 1,070 MLD of sewage by sending them through our 34 sewage treatment plants. The remaining untreated sewage ends up in drains. We are looking at diverting it through our main sewerage pipeline,” he said.

The major new STPs are the ones at Vrishabhavati Valley (150 MLD capacity), KC Valley (150 MLD), Hebbal (100 MLD) and an old STP at K&C Valley (218 MLD). Asked about the areas not under its sewage network, Gangadhar said some portion in Mahalakshmi Layout, Vijayanagar, Nagarbhavi and Rajajinagar are yet to be covered. The peripheral areas running into 225 sqm are covered by an ongoing project, Cauvery Vth Stage, and is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency.