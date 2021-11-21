STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru bags fastest mover mega city award

An official from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that the award has been given to Bengaluru for jumping over 100 positions in the ranking. 

Published: 21st November 2021 06:52 AM

A view of the Bengaluru city.

A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru city on Saturday bagged the ‘Fastest Mover’ Mega City award under the category of cities with over 40 lakh population in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 under Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

An official from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said that the award has been given to Bengaluru for jumping over 100 positions in the ranking. “The award means that works done by the city are being recognised. But the city’s ranking and score are still less, indicating that a lot more needs to be done,” he explained.

According to the ministry, Bengaluru now ranks 28 with a score of 3,585.56. In 2020, it was ranked 214 and in 2019, 194. Under the all-India, district ranking, Bengaluru stands at 89th position. 

Last year, the city’s national ranking was 37 under the category of the urban population above 10 lakh.
The award was received by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, BBMP Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Harish Kumar and Joint Commissioner Sarfaraz Khan.

“The BBMP regularly took a number of initiatives in waste management and cleaning of Bengaluru. While we are happy about this recognition, we know there is a lot more work to do and we would strive harder to work with all communities to make our city cleaner,” Gupta said.

While officials in the BBMP and urban development department expressed their pleasure over the award, they said they were concerned about Bengaluru not being among top 10 cities in the last five years.  

Swachh awards

Mysuru: Star rating- Garbage free City; 7th rank in 1-10 lakh population category; Best Self Sustainable Medium City under 3-10 lakh population

Hubballi- Dharwad: Fastest mover medium city under 3-10 lakh; 57th rank in 1-10 lakh population

Tumkuru: 50th in 1-10 lakh population category

Hosadurga: Cleanest city award under 25,000- 50,000 population

Krishnarajanagar: Award under the best citizen feedback category 

Periyapatna: Clean city award under less than 25,000 population

Kumta: Best Sustainable City under 25,000- 50,000 population

