Rs 100 crore property records seized at BDA

Published: 21st November 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

ACB sleuths check documents at the BDA head-office on Saturday | Ashishkrishna HP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing the raid on the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), sleuths of  the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday seized records of properties worth Rs 100 crore on suspicion of misappropriation. 

The ACB officers found that senior BDA officials and other staffers were allegedly involved in fabricating land records and creating fake documents for huge bribes and had also allocated the same site to many people, and later asked them to approach the courts. 

On media reports that BDA chairman and Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath had himself filed complaints with the ACB, he clarified to TNSE that that he did not do so. He said he had, however, told the ACB that all support will be given to clean up the mess in the BDA and make it a more efficient organisation.

“In earlier cases, complaints were filed with the ACB on the irregular division of corner sites and sales conducted by agents. The ACB has combined all the earlier complaints, ongoing investigations in and out of court and audits being done in major civic bodies like BBMP and BDA, and then conducted the raids. I learnt that some individuals had filed complaints with the ACB about the irregularities,” he said. 

A press release from ACB said that the raids will continue a few more days and BDA officials will be taken into custody for interrogation based on the evidence gathered. Based on a tip-off, ACB officials conducted simultaneous raids on offices of deputy secretaries, special land acquisition and others and found that the officials issued documents to various people on a single property and allotted 35 sites to a private institution in KR Puram. The officers also detected illegal allotments of BDA sites in Arkavathy Layout, Kempegowda Layout, Chandra Layout and other places.  

