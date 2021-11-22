Bengaluru ex-corporator’s wife names son as abettor to suicide

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After BBMP former corporator MB Shivappa hanged himself, his wife on Sunday filed a case of abetment to suicide against five realtors, including their son Vinay. HP Gayatri Shivappa complained to Chandra Layout police that her son Vinay took some of the property documents belonging to her husband and sold them to some of his friends who are into real estate business.

Shivappa had told Gayatri a few days ago that he was receiving threats from a group, who were demanding Rs 4 crore from him. Shivappa had also filed a complaint with Madanayakanahalli police against a family, which had taken money from him after promising to sell land and cheated him.

Gayatri alleged that Shivappa ended his life by suicide as he was unable to tolerate the harassment by these people. The police registered a case of abetment to suicide and are investigating the case.

Shivappa, a resident of Attiguppe, hanged himself on Thursday when he was alone at home. When his family members returned, they found him hanging and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Vinay, however, told the police that Shivappa took the extreme step as he was facing health issues.