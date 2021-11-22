Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many parts of Bengaluru experienced light rainfall on Sunday night, residents of Yelahanka, Tata Nagar and other parts of North Bengaluru were in a tight spot after being stranded in their homes.

Residents of the Kendriya Vihar apartment complex in Yelahanka faced an ordeal as the government used boats to shift them out of the building.

Basavaraj Gugwad, a resident, said four days back, there was two feet of water in the apartment complex and surroundings. "The municipal corporation (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) used pumps to clear the water. Now we were stranded in four to four-and-a-half feet of water. Officials reasoned that it is because the lakes and drains are full. But if you see, the water is dirty and clearly indicates that the drains are choked," he said.

Lake view apartment? Apartment in the middle of Lake ? Definately not ! It's Kendriya Vihar apartment at Yelahanka which made residents house arrest after heavy showers on sunday in Bengaluru.



Cars and two-wheelers were seen floating on roadsides. The situation was the same in Tata Nagar and other parts of Yelahanka and Yelahanka new town.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the rain gauge in GKVK campus recorded 123.8 mm rainfall, while the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre recorded 148 mm rainfall.

In the meantime, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath held meetings to ensure that all facilities are given to residents and water is pumped out.