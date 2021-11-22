STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid curve flattens, 1,000 cases added in two months

The recovery rate in Karnataka has been largely on the rise since May 12, when it was at 70.16 per cent, to 98.48 per cent on November 21. 

Published: 22nd November 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, coronavirus

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the past 65 days, less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases have been added to the state tally, which now stands at 29,93,599. The positivity rate, which has been on the decline since June 6, reduced from over 8 per cent to the current 5.68 per cent. The recovery rate in Karnataka has been largely on the rise since May 12, when it was at 70.16 per cent, to 98.48 per cent on November 21. 

For the past 21 days, daily deaths have been in single digits, with one fatality on Sunday, taking the total to 38,175, while retaining the mortality rate at 1.27 per cent. Active cases have been reducing for the most part since May 18, when the number was 5,75,028, to the present day where it is 7,064.

In Bengaluru too, cases started dipping below the daily 1,000-mark on June 24. At the end of September, the daily caseload started falling below 200. On Saturday and Sunday, 134 fresh cases were reported each day. The recovery rate in the city is at its highest at 98.23 per cent, while the mortality rate continues at 1.30 per cent, even as one death took the city’s toll to 16,323. Active cases which recently fell below the 6,000-mark, currently stand at 5,798.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid numbers Bengaluru Covid number Covid cases Coronavirus
India Matters
The ‘great attrition’: It’s a difficult time to be a boss
Correction: Freedom came in 2014
Kerala's finance: A mess in the making?
Sundaramurthy and Suguna inside their waterlogged house (EPS Pic I P Jawahar.)
No food, no place to sleep: Old couple in CM Stalin's Kolathur constituency marooned in woes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp