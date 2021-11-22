Covid curve flattens, 1,000 cases added in two months

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the past 65 days, less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases have been added to the state tally, which now stands at 29,93,599. The positivity rate, which has been on the decline since June 6, reduced from over 8 per cent to the current 5.68 per cent. The recovery rate in Karnataka has been largely on the rise since May 12, when it was at 70.16 per cent, to 98.48 per cent on November 21.

For the past 21 days, daily deaths have been in single digits, with one fatality on Sunday, taking the total to 38,175, while retaining the mortality rate at 1.27 per cent. Active cases have been reducing for the most part since May 18, when the number was 5,75,028, to the present day where it is 7,064.

In Bengaluru too, cases started dipping below the daily 1,000-mark on June 24. At the end of September, the daily caseload started falling below 200. On Saturday and Sunday, 134 fresh cases were reported each day. The recovery rate in the city is at its highest at 98.23 per cent, while the mortality rate continues at 1.30 per cent, even as one death took the city’s toll to 16,323. Active cases which recently fell below the 6,000-mark, currently stand at 5,798.