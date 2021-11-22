STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCB sleuths conduct 3 operations, recover drugs sent through courier

Representational Image

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted three operations in nine days, seized 244 gm of amphetamine and other drugs and arrested six persons. An official release stated that on November 11, the Bengaluru NCB team intercepted a courier parcel with 40 gm of methamphetamine that was being sent from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. Delivering the package, the sleuths also arrested the receiver in Thiruvananthapuram.

In another operation, NCB officers of Cochin Sub-Zone intercepted a parcel at Thiruvananthapuram on November 16 based on specific inputs about a parcel going through a courier from Bengaluru to Thiruvananthapuram. “Examination of the said parcel resulted in the recovery of 244 gm of amphetamine, 25 stamps of LSD, and 2 gm of methaqualone.

The contraband was found to be concealed well in a gift parcel containing chewing gum and chocolates, which was difficult to detect initially. Based on field inputs, the receiver was identified and arrested,” the release added. NCB Chennai zonal unit officers intercepted a vehicle on Vellore-Krishnagiri Road in Tamil Nadu on Saturday and arrested four residents of Erode. Over 212.5 kg of ganja concealed beneath coconut saplings was seized.

In the three operations, 244 gm of amphetamine, 25 stamps of LSD, 2 gm of methaqualone, 44 gm of methamphetamine, 212.5 kg of ganja, and two vehicles have been seized. 

