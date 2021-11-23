Bengaluru: Man killed by minor daughter for allegedly molesting her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old man was murdered at his house in Attur near Yelahanka by four armed youths on Sunday night. The victim was working as a receptionist at an agriculture university in the city and has two daughters.

A senior police officer said soon after the incident came to light, the police detained the assailants and the minor daughter of the victim for interrogation. The incident came to light around 1.30 am. His daughters told their neighbours that their father was attacked by a gang and that they found the body lying in a pool of blood and alerted the Yelahanka New Town police. Preliminary investigation revealed the involvement of the elder daughter.

The family hails from Bihar and the victim’s wife had gone there a few days ago. The elder daughter alleged that she had been molested by her father repeatedly and even her mother was aware of this.

The couple had fought over this and were not on good terms, a senior police officer said. The girl recently told her friend and classmates about her ordeal. They came to the house on two-wheelers and attacked him with weapons. All of them are minors, police said.