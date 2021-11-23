STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Man killed by minor daughter for allegedly molesting her

A 46-year-old man was murdered at his house in Attur near Yelahanka by four armed youths on Sunday night.

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 46-year-old man was murdered at his house in Attur near Yelahanka by four armed youths on Sunday night.  The victim was working as a receptionist at an agriculture university in the city and has two daughters.

A senior police officer said soon after the incident came to light, the police detained the assailants and the minor daughter of the victim for interrogation. The incident came to light around 1.30 am. His daughters told their neighbours that their father was attacked by a gang and that they found the body lying in a pool of blood and alerted the Yelahanka New Town police. Preliminary investigation revealed the involvement of the elder daughter. 

The family hails from Bihar and the victim’s wife had gone there a few days ago. The elder daughter alleged that she had been molested by her father repeatedly and even her mother was aware of this.

The couple had fought over this and were not on good terms, a senior police officer said. The girl recently told her friend and classmates about her ordeal. They came to the house on two-wheelers and attacked him with weapons. All of them are minors, police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault bengaluru
India Matters
BJP president JP Nadda (L) and PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
BJP in damage control mode over farm laws
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File| PTI)
Time for opposition to bury differences, join hands to dislodge dictatorial Modi govt, says RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Ramla PK
School dropout at age 12, now a high school teacher --  meet Ramla PK from Kerala
Retail investors will ask these questions less than hard-nosed FIIs, HNIs, corporate investors and domestic institutional investors. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Paytm: In IPO valuation, market is the king

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp