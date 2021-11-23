For a good drive on the road of life

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is something (actually, everything) about driving or riding that reflects life itself. Those reflections can be valuable assets when applied to life and its day-to-day conduct. More than two-and-a-half decades ago, my driving instructor told me just before the very first lesson: “First, you learn to drive, and when you have mastered it, you will realise that there are valuable lessons for life itself that you learn from driving.”

Nirad Mudur

Years before that, my father, one of the most skillful and safe drivers I have known, and who taught me the basics of driving, had told me: “In life, you have to be humble and modest. So too while driving. But while driving, you need to also assume that every other driver, rider or pedestrian on the road is a fool and that you are the only wise person on earth. And you drive accordingly. Only that will ensure that you drive safely, and that you don’t hurt others or yourself when you are at it! Anticipating someone else doing the wrong thing that could affect you, is the key, because you will be prepared for it to avoid mishaps — just like in life!”

These words have had a deep meaning, and each time I take the wheel, the pathways to the philosophy of life open up ahead. It goes without pointing out that life is full of problems. In fact, I do not fully agree with Forrest Gump’s “My mamma always said, ‘Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” Well, whichever one you get, it’s still sweet, at most sweet-bitter. I prefer to think of life being more like a South Indian thali, which brings multiple tastes and flavours — you have

salty, you have bitter, you have sour, you have the pungent/spicy, and you have the sweet, too. It

reflects life.

And just as in life, a road that you drive on presents a heap of problems, often unexpected. So do erratic behaviours on the part of other motorists. A lot depends on the state of the mind of individuals in control.

You need to ensure that the vehicle under your control remains within the two sides of the roads, that too in a manner that does not confuse those overtaking you or those behind you. Then, there are problems ahead that come right under you. There are potholes, speed-breakers, roads hardly asphalted, or those with asphalt worn off, all much too common in our immediate environment.

I prefer to equate these with problems posing challenges in life, and when that happens, you need to slow down to negotiate it the safest way possible. Whether you’re driving or riding, it’s best to keep your eyes ahead on the road than looking behind. In life, too, we are often told to learn from our mistakes, but not let it fester in your mind to affect your present and future. The present, after all, is the crucial link between the past and the future. Many a time, while driving to a destination, I observe motorists cramming the fast lane in the hope of getting ahead of the others. Isn’t it better then to take the slower lane and get ahead of the others? Like a quote I came across: “Life is like when you are driving. Sometimes you go faster by letting go of the accelerator.”

There is no doubt that driving/riding plays a part in sculpting our lives — like American novelist and poet Jean-Louis Lebris de Kérouac, more famously known as Jack Kerouac, says in his book On The Road, “Our battered suitcases were piled on the sidewalk again; we had longer ways to go. But no matter, the road is life.”