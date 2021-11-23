Four reasons to learn how to play drums

Express News Service

BENGALURU: We’ve said this multiple times but we can’t stress this enough — starting your musical journey at any age is a great idea. Whether you want to reconnect with singing or learn a musical instrument, there are many benefits of introducing music to your day.

Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam

We recently marked World Percussion Day. In the spirit of the celebrations, here are some of our top four reasons why you should consider learning to play the drums: It is a stress reliever: Even playing for a few minutes helps you release stress and puts you in a better mood. Some studies have shown that your brain releases feel-good endorphins after playing. This is because of the physical stimulation of playing the drums and the sound vibrations that resonate through you. It is a fun and cathartic experience that has shown to have a positive effect on anxiety and grief.

It is a powerful tool of self-expression: Every instrument has its own exercise in creativity and getting in touch with your emotions. The drums are a unique way to help you understand your emotions better.

Playing the drums is tied to math: There is math involved in drumming. There are numbers and intervals that you need to understand better if you want to get better at keeping rhythm. It is a fun way to exercise the “math” part of your brain.

It builds motor skills: Playing the drums means coordinating between your brain, your hands, and the rest of your body movements as well. Drumming helps build dexterity, ability to react, respond faster and the ability to listen better. Bonus: It is a great workout!

A recent study found that a drummer needs to put in as much physical work at a rock concert as an athlete in a competitive sport. Drumming can burn an average of 270 calories in just 30 minutes. Even if you’re not trying to burn calories, playing the drums is a fun way to move and break a sweat, and a fun workout.

Any form of percussion is a fun and interesting way to exercise the “numbers” part of your brain, while also engaging your whole body and overall relieving anxiety. If you’re leaning towards exploring a percussion instrument, today is a great day to begin.