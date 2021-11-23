STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Heavy rains: Laboratories at prestigious JNCASR affected

Water gushed into the research labs at JNCASR, severely affecting the samples (culture) and the impact is likely to be felt for long.

Published: 23rd November 2021 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

The JNCASR compound lies inundated in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The heavy rain that pounded North Bengaluru on Sunday night that led to overflowing of all lakes in the surrounding areas has caused heavy damage to the reputed Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) as well as residents of Jakkur and Rachenahalli, who were forced to remain indoors all of Monday. Manyata Tech Park, which houses many IT companies, shut as a precautionary measure.

Water gushed into the research labs at JNCASR, severely affecting the samples (culture) and the impact is likely to be felt for long. Administrative Officer Joydeep Deb said, “I am standing in sewage water as I am speaking to you. We have been affected a little in the past due to heavy rains, but this kind of damage is something we never experienced before.

Our experiments depend a lot on temperature control and study of culture in specific conditions, but we had to switch off everything on Monday. BWSSB and BBMP have been helping us out all of Monday. No one is to blame. It is just nature’s fury and we have to accept it.”

Dr Annapurna Kamath, a member of Jalaposhan -- a citizens’ movement for Jakkur Lake protection, said Agrahara, Yelahanka, Kogilu and Thirumenahalli lakes are located upstream. “They overflowed and flooded Jakkur Lake, from where excess water ran into Rachenahalli Lake. All low-lying areas in between were affected.”

Sanjeev Dyammanavar, a resident of Telecom Layout in Rachenahalli, said that as all surrounding roads in the area were flooded, residents had to take a circuitous 4km route to reach Lumbini Gardens. “Rain started by 6 pm and even as I was reaching home from work around 8 pm, I knew we would have big problems in the morning if it continued.”

Karadi Shivalinga, an IT employee, said MCECHS Layout, between Jakkur and Rachenahalli, was severely affected. “Water reached up to the seats of two-wheelers. Water gushed from lakes into the stormwater drain. As the drains were broken, sewage had mixed with rainwater on the roads.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heavy rain Bengaluru
India Matters
BJP president JP Nadda (L) and PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
BJP in damage control mode over farm laws
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (File| PTI)
Time for opposition to bury differences, join hands to dislodge dictatorial Modi govt, says RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Ramla PK
School dropout at age 12, now a high school teacher --  meet Ramla PK from Kerala
Retail investors will ask these questions less than hard-nosed FIIs, HNIs, corporate investors and domestic institutional investors. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Paytm: In IPO valuation, market is the king

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp