Top cop Kamal Pant invites suggestions for new parking policy for Bengaluru

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant invited suggestions for a new parking policy that is currently under consideration by the State Government. The policy aims for a major overhaul of the parking scene in the city.

Pant asked netizens for suggestions on how to implement a proper parking system in Bengaluru. The city has had numerous issues with poor designated parking spaces as well as illegal parking. Residents all over Bengalruu have complained about the lack of parking spots and the blocking of roads by parked vehicles.

“The parking policy that is under consideration is the same as the one put forth by the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT). It outlines a lot of new mechanisms which designate where parking is allowed and not permitted and other provisions for parking in Bengaluru,” Pant told TNIE.

Titled Parking Policy 2.0, the draft policy was put forth by DULT and approved by the government in February. While there has been no set date for when the policy will come into effect, Pant said that it was still in the early stages of deliberation.

If passed, the policy will strive to turn Bengaluru’s chaotic parking scene into one that in organised. The policy outlines plans for designated parking areas as well as charging for parking around Bengaluru. It details the need for parking permits, where citizens can pay for parking on an annual basis as well as proper enforcement and implementation of parking laws.