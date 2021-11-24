ACB raids at BDA offices unearth several scams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From crediting compensation to ineligible people by creating bogus documents, to not allotting sites as distributed, the raids conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on the BDA offices have unearthed several scams.

The ACB sleuths, who had raided the BDA headquarters on Friday, continued their search operation even on Tuesday. Besides, four divisional offices were also raided -- North division office in RT Nagar, West Division office in Vijayanagar, East Division office in HSR Layout, and South division office in Banashankari.

ACB officials said the documents seized from the BDAw Land Acquisition Officer’s office revealed that bogus documents were created and compensation for land acquired to form BDA Layouts were given to people other than actual land owners. The investigation has also exposed irregularities in distributing allotted sites to applicants. The BDA officials have also caused loss to the exchequer by selling corner sites, which are supposed to be sold only through auction.