STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

ACB raids at BDA offices unearth several scams

The ACB sleuths, who had raided the BDA headquarters on Friday, continued their search operation even on Tuesday.

Published: 24th November 2021 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

Representational Photo (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From crediting compensation to ineligible people by creating bogus documents, to not allotting sites as distributed, the raids conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on the BDA offices have unearthed several scams.

The ACB sleuths, who had raided the BDA headquarters on Friday, continued their search operation even on Tuesday. Besides, four divisional offices were also raided -- North division office in RT Nagar, West Division office in Vijayanagar, East Division office in HSR Layout, and South division office in Banashankari.

ACB officials said the documents seized from the BDAw Land Acquisition Officer’s office revealed that bogus documents were created and compensation for land acquired to form BDA Layouts were given to people other than actual land owners. The investigation has also exposed irregularities in distributing allotted sites to applicants. The BDA officials have also caused loss to the exchequer by selling corner sites, which are supposed to be sold only through auction. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BDA
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp