STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Brewing cartoons

Meet Shankar, the 45-year-old who serves coffee during the day and draws satirical cartoons by the evening 

Published: 24th November 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Shankar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Banashankari is popular for various things but it’s also home to cartoonist coffee Shankar. Known not just for his delicious tea, coffee and snacks, the 45-year-old is an avid cartoonist who loves to keep himself busy with a new drawing every day. 

Having participated in various exhibitions across the city to showcase some of his works, his ongoing exhibition includes ‘Coffeetoons’ at Indian Cartoon Gallery on MG Road. This is presented by the Indian Institute of Cartoonists. 

Shankar’s began his cartoonist journey in the year 2006. Speaking to CE, he says, “I love keeping myself busy drawing when I’m not running my business. It’s also refreshing to see something new being presented to my customers. They look forward to it too.” 

His first cartoon was published in a Kannada magazine called Kandaya Patrike. Since then, he has managed to publish over 6,000 cartoons in various publications. He has also won awards for his cartooning and caricatures and has been felicitated by various Kannada institutions. 

“Growing up, I was inspired by the artwork in the Malgudi Days series. I also enjoyed Tamil cartoonist Madhan’s work. It was really artist SV Murthy who inspired me to pick up the pen and start drawing,” he says. 

“I love drawing political and observational cartoons. The interesting thing about drawing them is that you predict it however you want and bring out a funnier side to it,” says Shankar.  The cartoonist still prefers to draw on paper instead of using digital forms. “The drawing feels incomplete if not done on paper,” he laughs. 

Shankar starts his day at 4 am and goes on till late at night. “I sleep only two to three hours every day. I spend my whole day working, but my day is incomplete without drawing something. It’s almost like I start and end my day cartooning,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Farm laws, cryptocurrency: Modi govt lists 26 bills for Parliament session
Mofiya Parveen Dilshad with Muhammed Suhail
Mofiya Parveen suicide: A Facebook love story culminates in tragedy
Metroman E Sreedharan. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala's ambitious SilverLine rail project 'an idiotic decision': E Sreedharan
Then Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating Veda Nilayam as a memorial in presence of Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Jaya's house to go to her legal heirs, HC quashes acquisition by AIADMK govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp