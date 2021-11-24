Corporate veteran’s new book released

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The late Chandramouli Venkatesan was a corporate veteran with over 26 years of experience in the industry. His third book Transform: The Ultimate Guide to Lead and Manage, which he completed just before he succumbed to pancreatic cancer, was among a series of several books he had planned to write from his years of experience in the corporate sector.

Transform: The Ultimate Guide to Lead and Manage focuses on people management, which the author demonstrates is a very important pillar of success. The book highlights that leadership and management are the means, while the end impact is what it does to the people.

The book is divided into four sections. The first introduces you to the core concepts of leading, managing and presenting a series of exercises to open your mind and make you more self-aware as a leader and a manager. The second section focuses on helping you to become great at managing, with a direct focus on your teams. The third section focuses on becoming great at leading — leading by doing and leading by being.

The final section will help you create action plans, and help you develop a practical and implementable plan towards becoming a great leader and manager. Venkatesan had worked with well-known companies like Asian Paints, Cadbury/Mondelez, Mirc Electronics/Onida and Pidilite.

He has served in various senior capacities, including as CEO and managing director. While the bulk of his work life has been in business and P&L leadership roles, there was a three-year period when he did a cross-functional stint as HR head for Cadbury India which further developed his understanding of what makes people successful.

He was also a keen golfer and sports enthusiast, and believed in holding his life in balance. This, coupled with his sense of values and spirituality, led him to believe that every person must impact society positively. He has conducted numerous speaking sessions, mentored and guided many to be successful in their careers. He is the author of Catalyst and Get Better at Getting Better.

(Transform: The Ultimate Guide to Lead and Manage, published by Penguin Random House India, is available for Rs 399)