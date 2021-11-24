STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man dies in Bengaluru waiting for ambulance

A 31-year-old BWSSB worker, who fell into a valve chamber, died near M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday night.

Published: 24th November 2021

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old BWSSB worker, who fell into a valve chamber, died near M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday night. It is alleged that the ambulance did not arrive at the spot, and he would have survived had he received timely medical attention.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan. Police said he had gone to turn off a BWSSB valve near Gate No. 6 of Chinnaswamy Stadium at around 9.30 pm. Meanwhile, he reportedly became unconscious and fell into the valve chamber.

It is alleged that the public tried calling for an ambulance, but none arrived for more than 15 minutes. Hence, he was rushed in an auto rickshaw to Bowring Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The Commercial Street police are investigating the matter. 

