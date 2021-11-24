Metro parking contractor robbed at knifepoint

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident that occurred recently, a man wearing a helmet robbed a Metro contractor of Rs 16,000 at knife point, at the parking lot of Swami Vivekananda Road Metro station. An FIR has been filed in this connection at the Indira Nagar police station.

The incident has just come to light after the extended train operations by BMRCL since last Thursday. Employees of contractor, Peacock Allied Services, close the parking lot on the Old Madras Road before the last Metro train arrives here at 11.30 pm, and then lock the gate too from inside. Those who come by the last train need to walk or take an auto or cab to reach home.

Asked about the early closure, an employee explained, “We are worried for our life and safety after an incident that took place ten days ago. An individual, who appeared to be a drug addict, told us that his vehicle was parked here and went to the extreme end of the station. He suddenly approached us brandishing a knife and forced us to pay all the parking money of Rs 13,000 we had with us. He made me empty my pocket of personal cash worth nearly Rs 3,000 too. There is no lighting here and this is a dangerous place at nights,” he explained.

The incident was conveyed to Metro officials the following day and an FIR has been registered at Indira Nagar police station, said another employee. It is also learnt that top officials of BMRCL visited the parking lot a couple of days ago. The area was fully cleared of weeds and other waste material. Steps to light up the parking lot are in the offing.