The right way to grow a startup

BENGALURU: Grow or drown: As start-ups mature, they move towards glory or extinction. Since the market is dynamic, a robust growth is when the rate of customer acquisition exceeds the churn rate. From a financial perspective, the cost of acquisition is less than the lifetime value of a customer, when the business is headed northwards.

In the initial phase, word of mouth becomes very critical for registering early growth. When Hotmail was launched, they offered free mail with a click option at the end of their e-mail, which spun off huge growth at a very early stage of launch. Another useful measure of the viral strength of an idea is viral coefficient. The higher the coefficient, the faster the product spreads as it happens with direct selling in Amway where each consumer is a potential seller, multiplying impact on ground multifold even with limited direct contact with the company.

Marc Andreessen, one of the fathers of ‘worldwideweb’ (www), called this the phenomenon of product/market fit. When the start-up acquires several consumers that resonate with the product, explosive growth occurs, creating a constantly learning and adaptive organisation. However, one can easily misjudge failures as success and the other way around. To segregate a successful performance from a failed one, the principle of five whys has been proposed by Taiichi Ohno of Toyota to get to the root cause of a problem.

An example of such an analysis is as follows:

Why did the machine stop-overload

Why was there an overload — bearing not lubricated

Why was the bearing not lubricated — lubrication pump not working right

Why was it not pumping sufficiently — shaft of the pump wasworn out

Why was the shaft worn out Nobody had attended to it

Hence, at the end, a people fault or system fault was found. A similar exercise can be undertaken in organisations to nail the right reason and prevent the wrong diagnosis from writing off a project. However, for this, a non-blaming culture has to be evolved in the organisation, with tolerance for mistakes the first time but not subsequently. This way, unpleasant truths can be faced and acted upon.

Most entrepreneurs agree that the one thing that sets a successful start-up apart from a failed one is the personal investment of the founding father. That not only ensures the right investment at the right place but an excruciating level of attention to detail to plug the most minor hole, while spotting the smallest opportunity.

Who are the right people to support start-ups? No one kind of manager fits the various stages but certain archetypes can be established corresponding to the evolution of the start-up.

For the initial stage when the new product is getting established, you need innovative marketers.

Once a certain level of stability is acquired, managers who excel in optimisation, delegation, control and execution should be favoured.

And as operations increase and the bottom line assumes criticality, managers with expertise in outsourcing, automation and cost reduction will be in demand.

Successful entrepreneurs have an uncanny ability to either shift their gears to play different roles at different stages or hire people who exhibit these tendencies. Failing this, good ideas may sink without a trace.

As you grow in brand management, whatever the size of the company, it would be extremely beneficial if you acquire some of the traits of start-up professionals. They are nimble, effective and extremely sharp on consumer focus. In the emerging world, these are qualities you would want to certainly acquire in your life.

(Excerpted with permission from book name Brand Vantage by Trupti Bhandari and Arvind Bhandari, published by Penguin Random House India)