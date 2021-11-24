Two officials at CMO test Covid positive

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two officials at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) tested positive for Covid on Monday. While the CMO was sanitised and other staff took Covid tests, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s meetings were shifted to his official residence on Race Course Road.

Around 50 staffers, including police personnel, work at “Krishna”, while another 50 are employed at the Chief Minister’s Office at Vidhana Soudha. CMO sources said the two staffers who tested positive work at Krishna on Kumara Krupa Road. “But one of them keeps visiting the CMO at Vidhana Soudha for official work. There are chances of him carrying the infection to Vidhana Soudha. Fortunately, offices were shut on Sunday and Monday (Kanakadasa Jayanthi),” sources said.

On Tuesday, all the meetings scheduled at Krishna were shifted to the CM’s official residence on Race Course Road. Bommai and all the staff were tested, and the results returned negative. Krishna premises were sanitised, but not the CMO at Soudha. Sources said that they have approached DPAR, requesting sanitisation. “As our office works 24x7, we cannot shut. We may take a break of two hours and work again,’’ they added.

wCovid cases have been declining in Karnataka over the last few weeks. On Monday, the number of active cases stood at less than 7,000. While the recovery rate is high, the mortality rate is less. “An official who is positive at Krishna had tested negative twice last week. Most of the officials at Krishna are negative.,’’ the sources added.