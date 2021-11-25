Bommai tells BBMP, BWSSB officials to fix drains on priority

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday directed officials of BBMP and BWSSB to start the construction of 51km primary and 37 km secondary drains in the city to tackle flooding.

After meeting officials from all civic agencies at the BBMP head office, he said that around Rs 900 crore will be needed for the project and the BBMP officials have been told to prepare a detailed project report. They were told to desilt the drains and upload the details on the CM’s dashboard, which will be monitored regularly.

Bommai said the city has 842 km of rajakaluve, but it is not enough to handle the rainwater after a heavy spell. Of the 1,060 kms drain work approved in 2019, 1,025 km needs to be completed. So far, works on 40km of drain have been completed, while 35 km will be done by January 31.

Prior to holding a closed-door review meeting with civic agency officials, Bommai for the second consecutive day toured city’s flood-hit regions in the KR Puram constituency. He was shocked to learn that the 60-foot wide drain connecting to Nagenahalli lake was reduced to 10 feet.

It was the first time that CM was holding a review meeting at BBMP head office, only to pull them up for citizens’s rain-related plight. Bommai said that orders have been issued to clear encroachments on drains. Of the total 2,626 encroachments, 1,480 have been removed and 716 remain.

Directions have been issued to BBMP to relocate the poor and remove the encroachments by big builders, after slapping notices. To clear encroachments and assessing drains, 130 engineers will be deployed on contract basis, apart from recruiting 197 more engineers to complete the drain works.