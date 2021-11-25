STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covid positive cases increase in Bengaluru school, boarding students urged to go home

The positive cases reported on Thursday at The International School Bangalore are said to be asymptomatic and the school is managing the boarders through quarantine.

Published: 25th November 2021 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 11:08 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After two positive cases of COVID-19 amongst grade 12 students at The International School Bangalore (TISB), a number of cases have emerged by Thursday, November 25, 2021.

As per a staffer of the school who spoke to TNIE on Friday, the number of students who tested positive was 33 in addition to the one staffer. The staffer said that where the spread originated was still being traced.

The positive cases reported on Thursday are said to be asymptomatic and the school is managing the boarders through quarantine. The school has encouraged boarding students to travel back home from Thursday morning. More than 300 samples were taken from the school on Wednesday.

The senior school is declared closed for Thursday and Friday. Examinations that were going to take place on Thursday and Friday will be rearranged to a later date. All remaining examinations for other grades will be online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Covid The International School International School Bengaluru Quarantine covid
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp