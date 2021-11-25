Covid positive cases increase in Bengaluru school, boarding students urged to go home

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After two positive cases of COVID-19 amongst grade 12 students at The International School Bangalore (TISB), a number of cases have emerged by Thursday, November 25, 2021.

As per a staffer of the school who spoke to TNIE on Friday, the number of students who tested positive was 33 in addition to the one staffer. The staffer said that where the spread originated was still being traced.

The positive cases reported on Thursday are said to be asymptomatic and the school is managing the boarders through quarantine. The school has encouraged boarding students to travel back home from Thursday morning. More than 300 samples were taken from the school on Wednesday.

The senior school is declared closed for Thursday and Friday. Examinations that were going to take place on Thursday and Friday will be rearranged to a later date. All remaining examinations for other grades will be online.