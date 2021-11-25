KSPCB to fine wrong disposal of e-waste

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to ensure scientific collection and disposal of e-waste in the state, Karnataka Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) Member Secretary Srinivasalu on Wednesday informed that penalties will be imposed on those failing to get rid of e-waste properly, while also maintaining strict regulation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of a statewide e-waste awareness drive in the city, he said that irresponsible handing of e-waste is a huge hazard. “Despite e-waste collection being made mandatory, the collection percentage at present is 10 per cent. Electronic brands will now have to change their priority and be responsible, failing which they will be penalised,” he warned.

Meanwhile, KSPCB has launched an e-waste awareness drive across Karnataka on account of International E-waste Day. As a part of this, e-waste bins will be placed across all retail stores and public places for people to either drop off their electronic waste or hand it over for a price.