Managing a high-risk pregnancy

Dr N Sapna Lulla By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pregnancy is a miracle of life. It is undeniably wondrous and life-changing experience for first-time mom-to-be or are pregnant with second or more. While having a baby should be natural and risk free process, there are certain chances that some may face what is called a high-risk pregnancy. A high-risk pregnancy is one in which due to certain predisposing factors, there is a greater risk to the baby or mother or both.

Factors of high-risk pregnancy

Whether it is your first pregnancy or second, hearing your care provider say your pregnancy is at high-risk can be concerning. There are various thoughts, feelings and behaviours that surge through you and this is a normal response. Self-care in this scenario is definitely not selfish. Effective communication, early detection and prioritisation are important tools to ensure damage control. While many high-risk pregnancies are completely unavoidable some are not. A healthy lifestyle can help reduce the risks. Some of the common unavoidable causes of high-risk pregnancies include:

Age: The age of the mother-to-be is considered one of the most risk factors. Pregnant women under 17 or over 35 are considered high-risk pregnancies. Pregnancy after 40 can increase the chances of miscarriage and genetic defects.

Medical condition of the mother: If you have a medical condition, it’s important to consult your doctor before you decide to become pregnant. Conditions that can pose risks to the mother or baby include being pregnant with multiple babies, having a history of complicated pregnancies like preterm labour, C-section, pregnancy loss or having a child with a birth defect. The risk also increases when there are problems in the structure of the uterus, cervix or placenta.

Family history: A family history of genetic conditions and heart conditions and other conditions like epilepsy, kidney disease or polycystic ovary syndrome are also risk factors for a high-risk pregnancy.

Plan ahead before pregnancy

A proper planning is vital for safe and smooth pregnancy. Educating patients about pregnancy and accurately evaluating their risks can be helpful for the parents to make informed decisions around family planning. It is important to encourage patients to have realistic expectations and to stay positive in this journey for a better outcome.

(The writer is a lead consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Aster CMI Hospital)

Tips for healthy pregnancy

A healthy mother and pregnancy leads to smooth delivery. Follow the tips below and create a plan with your care provider for a healthy pregnancy