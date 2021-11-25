Six of cyber fraud module held from Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Intelligence, Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted a multi-component cyber fraud module in which 12 persons, including six residents of Jamtara in Jharkhand, were arrested from Bengaluru.

“The accused were allegedly involved in more than 1,000 incidents of online cheating in the country,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, IFSO Special Cell, Delhi Police, K P S Malhotra said. “The Jamtara module was reportedly creating fake websites and promoting them through Search Engine Optimization (SEO) by flashing fraudulent customer care numbers of banks.These fake websites would steer the victim towards the installation of application/malware. After gaining access to the victim’s phone, they managed to access OTPs and net-banking PINs,” said the officer.

“The police conducted raids in Bengaluru, Jamtara in Jharkhand and West Bengal and 26 phones, one laptop, 156 SIM cards, 111 ATM cards were recovered. These are sent for forensic examination and more linkages are expected to be uncovered,” he added. “The first raid was conducted in September and six accused persons (all residents of Jamtara) - Mohammed Mujahid Ansari, Asif Ansari, Gulab Ansari, Shahnawaz Ansari, Baharuddin Ansari and Basaruddin Ansari were arrested from Bengaluru on September 11. They are presently in judicial custody,” said Malhotra.

Sharing details of the massive online fraud, Malhotra said that the matter came to light following a complaint filed by one B Paul who lost Rs 27.10 lakh to fraudsters. The uncovered a pan India cyber fraud module. According to the DCP, the accused used to allegedly play the role of tele-callers and would act as authorized bank officials. Based on the information provided by the arrested accused, the Delhi police conducted raids in West Bengal and Jamtara and arrested Sahani Khan, Abubakar Saha, Rajesh Ghorai, Suraj Saha and Mijanur Ansari.

“On November 23, the mastermind of this module, Muslim Ansari, a resident of Jamtara, was arrested. He is presently in police custody,” he said. According to the officer, the West Bengal module was allegedly working as a “logistic service provider for various online cheating gangs and narcotics trafficking syndicates. During earlier investigations, it was found that some African nationals were using the SIM cards of West Bengal and North-Eastern states,” said Malhotra.