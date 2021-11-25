STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman undergoes surgery for rare cardiac disorder

Published: 25th November 2021

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an uncommon case, a 38-year-old woman was presented with a rare congenital condition called polymorphic QT syndrome that can cause sudden cardiac death in young individuals. QT refers to the time it takes for the heart muscle to contract, and then recover. Prevalent in 1 in 2,500 live births, the condition is characterised by arrhythmia (abnormal heartbeat), sudden fainting, sudden stopping of heart functions and abnormal ECG findings. 

She first reported to hospital with a fall and head injury, post which a CT scan showed slight bleeding in the brain. As it was mild, she was under observation of the neurologist for 2-3 days and discharged with anti-epileptic (anti-seizure) medication, only to return two days later with seizures. 

“It was noticed that whenever she had seizures, it was accompanied by abnormally fast heart rate known as ventricular tachycardia. In this case, the seizures were a result of the heart not being able to pump enough oxygenated blood to the brain. She was suffering from a birth condition referred to as congenital long QT syndrome, in which genetics and family history play a role in its development,” said Dr Sunil Kumar, Consultant, Interventional Cardiologist, Manipal Hospitals.

Though this genetic defect is found in some people, it does not present in everyone and usually gets diagnosed in childhood. One of the greatest challenges is the condition may remain undiagnosed in many cases as patients do not develop symptoms for a long time. In other cases, the patient may be misdiagnosed as an epilepsy case. 

Multiple treatment methods were tried but  did not work for this patient. So, the woman underwent a procedure known as cardiac sympathetic denervation where surgeons remove specific nerves which control heart rhythm. Gradually, the frequency of seizures and abnormal heart rhythm subsided.
“She was sent home with beta blockers, a medication to be taken for life, was also advised regular follow-ups,” Dr Kumar said.

