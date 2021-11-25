STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Work abandoned, road near CM’s residence riddled with potholes

Published: 25th November 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

A huge ditch in front of a bakery in RT Nagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A road in RT Nagar is riddled with potholes after a leading mobile service provider allegedly started work there around three weeks ago. Locals are concerned as road work stopped abruptly a few days ago. Interestingly, the said road is within walking distance of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s residence.

“It’s very dangerous because there are a lot of potholes now, and anyone can fall and get seriously injured,” Syed Humayun, a local businessman, told TNIE.  One of the more prominent disruptions is an almost 8-feet-deep ditch that was dug right in front of a bakery.  “When I talked to the labourers there, I was told that they were dealing with a disrupted connection,” said Humayun.

“Since it’s right in front of our bakery, we face a lot of problems with dust coming in as well as concern for our patrons who are at risk of falling ill,” said the bakery’s manager, adding that the ditch had become a go-to spot for people to throw litter. “At night, it’s particularly risky for the people coming on the road riding two-wheelers,” she added. 

Apart from the major ditch, the street is lined with almost ten potholes or ditches, with a few of them haphazardly filled with mud, though the road is asphalted. When it rains, the holes turn into sludge pits, with numerous skid marks seen where motorists had navigated around them. Madhav Rao, the BBMP engineer assigned to RT Nagar, and representatives of the mobile service firm could not be reached for comments.

