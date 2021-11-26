Bengaluru best in decent work, growth: Report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has been adjudged as the sole city in the ‘frontrunner’ category for decent work and economic growth index with a score of 79, although it is ranked 13th with a general score of 69.06 in Niti Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals Urban Index 2021 with 17 parameters.

Apart from ‘Decent Work & Economic Growth’, the city has found a place in the front-runner category in six other parameters — quality of education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; climate action; and peace, justice and strong institutions.

However, Bengaluru has been found wanting in parameters of achieving zero-hunger and industry, innovation and industry, and has been adjudged as an “aspirant”.

Meanwhile, Shimla has bagged the first rank in the overall Niti Aayog SDG Urban Index 2021, with a score of 75.50, followed by Coimbatore (73.29), Chandigarh and Tiruvananthapuram (both 72.36), Kochi (72.29), Panaji (71.86), Pune (71.21), Tiruchirapalli (70.00), and Ahmedabad and Nagpur (both 69.79), in the top 10 ranks of the index.