STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru best in decent work, growth: Report

However, Bengaluru has been found wanting in parameters of achieving zero-hunger and industry, innovation and industry, and has been adjudged as an “aspirant”. 

Published: 26th November 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Bengaluru city.

A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has been adjudged as the sole city in the ‘frontrunner’ category for decent work and economic growth index with a score of 79, although it is ranked 13th with a general score of 69.06 in Niti Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals Urban Index 2021 with 17 parameters. 

Apart from ‘Decent Work & Economic Growth’, the city has found a place in the front-runner category in six other parameters — quality of education; gender equality; clean water and sanitation; affordable and clean energy; climate action; and peace, justice and strong institutions.

However, Bengaluru has been found wanting in parameters of achieving zero-hunger and industry, innovation and industry, and has been adjudged as an “aspirant”. 

Meanwhile, Shimla has bagged the first rank in the overall Niti Aayog SDG Urban Index 2021, with a score of 75.50, followed by Coimbatore (73.29), Chandigarh and Tiruvananthapuram (both 72.36), Kochi (72.29), Panaji (71.86), Pune (71.21), Tiruchirapalli (70.00), and Ahmedabad and Nagpur (both 69.79), in the top 10 ranks of the index.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp