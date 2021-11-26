STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru students to launch balloon satellite in January

Scientific payloads include a camera, radiation sensor, GPS module, a plant and a toothpaste will be on the high-altitude balloon.

Published: 26th November 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 11:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: From finding out how a toothpaste behaves in space to gathering pollution data 100 km from the sea level, students of a city school are set for some eye-opening experiments by sending a high-altitude balloon satellite into low-Earth orbit.

Scientific payloads include a camera, radiation sensor, GPS module, a plant and toothpaste will be on the high-altitude balloon. The equipment will collect data on pollution and radiation through sensors and cameras, and also conduct a biological experiment. Seventy students from Class 3 to 7 are involved in creating payloads for what the school hopes to launch into the stratosphere in January. The project started in August.

 The payload which is almost ready, will be launched at an altitude of 100 km above the sea level from Hosakote between 2 am and 4 am after getting clearance from the air traffic control, Shashank Mane, Facilitator at the Centre of Excellence, Chaman Bhartiya School, told TNIE. The test launch is already completed. He said, “Space Education and robotics are a compulsory component of their curriculum.”

The school has teamed up with a Bengaluru-based edu-space startup, Genex Space, he added. The data from the payloads that will be dropped from the orbit, will then be analysed after producing the payload which is expected to call within a radius of 60-70 km.

As for the payloads, Sushant said radiation sensors will be implemented, a camera sent on the balloon will collect radiations emitted in the area, a camera will be sent to capture how Earth looks from space, he said, toothpaste will be sent to space too to check if it retains semi-solid state. "

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp