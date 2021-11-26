STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five Bangla Nationals including two women held for 'illegal' stay

They had come to India a few months ago and came to Bengaluru on Thursday.  They are aged between 25 to 35 years.

Published: 26th November 2021 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 08:35 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths on Thursday arrested five Bangladesh nationals who were staying 'illegally' in Kadugodi. A case was registered under the Foreigners Act and further investigation was on.

A senior police officer said that based on a tip-off, a team from CCB raided a house and nabbed two women and three men soon after they entered the house. They had come to India a few months ago and came to Bengaluru on Thursday.  They are aged between 25 to 35 years. The men have been working as autorickshaw drivers. When the police verified their details they were not carrying any VISA or Passports. They had come to Bengaluru on a train and a local person had helped them to come to the city and had offered a job.

"Since the investigation is under process we do not want to reveal the identity of the persons and we have also informed to Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) to look into the matter", the police officer added.

It may be recalled that in September, this year Banaswadi police had detained two Congo nationals and then referred them to Foreigners Detention Center, situated in Nelamangala.

A special drive was conducted by East Division police and  Ndasi Didier (26), and Buheshe Bahogwerhe (27) were detained.  The FRRO after verification issued a movement restriction order and referred them to Foreigners Detention Center, situated in Nelamangala, Bengaluru District.

The duo was earlier arrested under the foreigner's act and sent to judicial custody, they were released on bail recently, but jumped the bail conditions.

