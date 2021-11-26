Grievances ignored, monsoon brings more struggles in senior citizen’s life

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite barricades and complaints, a senior citizen is facing issues of water logging and mosquito infestation in his house. Eighty-seven-year-old Ramesh Chandrasekaran has lived on 80-feet road, HBR Layout, for almost 30 years. In 2014, the road had been raised nearly 8 feet. This has caused rainwater and litter to spread around his house each monsoon.

A few years ago, he had woken up to the lower floor of his house flooded with rainwater. Despite multiple complaints to BBMP to no avail, he built barricades at his own expense to prevent water from further inundating his residence. While there have been promises made from as far back as 2014, no action has been taken. “They kept delaying the work, citing elections or lack of money,” Chandrasekaran told The New Indian Express.

After Chandrasekaran built the barricades, the issue was temporarily resolved. However, the retiree and his wife have had to deal with water seeping into openings in the compound wall. Unable to drain out because of the barricade, the water has turned stagnant, turning into a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Chandrasekaran had escalated the issue multiple times. In a letter to the BBMP Commissioner, he highlighted the issues and the lack of action. After multiple promises, one of the ward engineers stated that the issue came under the jurisdiction of the Major Roads Division.

Due to several other issues highlighted by residents, MLA KJ George visited the area on Wednesday, when Chandrasekaran’s issues were also discussed. On Thursday, Special Officer Narasimha Babu visited the property, promising that the Assistant Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineers would hold a meeting on what had to be done within the next few days.