STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Grievances ignored, monsoon brings more struggles in senior citizen’s life

Despite barricades and complaints, a senior citizen is facing issues of water logging and mosquito infestation in his house.

Published: 26th November 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Recently, Kendriya Vihar in Yelahanka experienced severe flooding due to overflowing of lakes in the vicinity | FILE photo

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite barricades and complaints, a senior citizen is facing issues of water logging and mosquito infestation in his house. Eighty-seven-year-old Ramesh Chandrasekaran has lived on 80-feet road, HBR Layout, for almost 30 years. In 2014, the road had been raised nearly 8 feet. This has caused rainwater and litter to spread around his house each monsoon.

A few years ago, he had woken up to the lower floor of his house flooded with rainwater. Despite multiple complaints to BBMP to no avail, he built barricades at his own expense to prevent water from further inundating his residence. While there have been promises made from as far back as 2014, no action has been taken. “They kept delaying the work, citing elections or lack of money,” Chandrasekaran told The New Indian Express.

After Chandrasekaran built the barricades, the issue was temporarily resolved. However, the retiree and his wife have had to deal with water seeping into openings in the compound wall. Unable to drain out because of the barricade, the water has turned stagnant, turning into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. 

Chandrasekaran had escalated the issue multiple times. In a letter to the BBMP Commissioner, he highlighted the issues and the lack of action. After multiple promises, one of the ward engineers stated that the issue came under the jurisdiction of the Major Roads Division. 

Due to several other issues highlighted by residents, MLA KJ George visited the area on Wednesday, when Chandrasekaran’s issues were also discussed. On Thursday, Special Officer Narasimha Babu visited the property, promising that the Assistant Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineers would hold a meeting on what had to be done within the next few days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
monsoon senior citizen
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp