Intensify Covid vaccine drive, Bommai tells DCs

He cautioned against any complacency in the vaccination drive in the backdrop of reduction in Covid cases.

Published: 26th November 2021 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed district deputy commissioners to intensify the Covid-19 vaccination drive to improve the state’s coverage of the second dose of vaccination.

Bommai, who held a video conference with the DCs to review the progress of the vaccination drive, said, “The state has achieved 90 per cent coverage of the first dose and the second dose coverage stands at 57 per cent. It should touch 70 per cent by December-end.”

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list while Kalaburagi is at the bottom. Deputy Commissioners should devote at least one hour daily for the vaccination programme and constitute teams to visit the villages to convince people to get vaccinated, the CM said.

He cautioned against any complacency in the vaccination drive in the backdrop of reduction in Covid cases. “The cases are again on the rise in many countries. We should not give scope for a third wave here,” he added. 

