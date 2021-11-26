STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technical Advisory Committee wary of international travellers

To discuss extra precautions, but these are possible only if Centre issues norms 

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Indian government opening up international travel completely, Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) members in Karnataka plan to discuss extra precautions to be taken, before allowing in international travellers from countries in the midst of a very bad Covid surge. However, their hands are tied as the decision on introducing such measures is “possible only if GoI guidelines provide such provisions”.

“At the recently held TAC meeting, experts felt that additional measures are needed for international arrivals in Karnataka. We have it on the agenda for discussion,” said a senior doctor who is part of the committee. The members will discuss data from countries that are currently in the grip of a Covid-19 wave. “After a devastating second wave of infections, Karnataka’s vaccination rates have picked up, and the number of cases remains low. We are trying to ensure maximum coverage of the second dose of vaccination. In this scenario, clusters are being seen in some districts, so it makes sense to ensure precautionary measures are in place before letting in international travellers,” the doctor said. 

Some of the doctors suggested that it is not wise to reduce testing numbers. “There is definitely an increase in the number of people coming to hospital with Covid-like symptoms. But not everyone is getting tested. Despite vaccination, we are seeing breakthrough infections too, so it would make sense to increase testing numbers to detect the surge,” said a renowned pulmonologist, on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, experts fear that with the winter break beginning in several countries, the number of people coming into the country will also go up. Also, a new mutation has been detected in an African country, Botswana -- B.1.1529 is a SARS-CoV-2 variant that has 32 mutations in its spike protein, the part of the coronavirus that infects humans.

Scientists studying this variant have said the “incredibly high number of spike mutations suggest this could be of real concern”. It may infect people faster, and has already appeared in South Africa and Hong Kong. “With increased international travel, the possibility of any new variant reaching other countries may be fast. It was the same with Delta. It may pose a similar threat to both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations across continents, including India,” said a renowned virologist. 

However, TAC members feel helpless as the introduction such measures is possible only if government guidelines have such provision. Meanwhile, TAC Chairman Dr M K Sudarshan said there is no risk of a spike in cases with international travellers coming into the country, if necessary precautions are taken. “There are standard protocols issued by the Central and State governments, and if duly complied with, there is no risk.”

