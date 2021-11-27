AAP leader slams BJP MLA for FIR over protests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AAP leader and former BJP MLA HD Basavaraju, hit out at Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali after the police registered an FIR against AAP members, who along with residents had protested against the alleged encroachment of a stormwater drain in Halanayakanahalli.

Basavaraju said, “It is condemnable that the people of Junnasandra and Halanayakanahalli are suffering owing to political pressure. Limbavali got the FIR registered by putting pressure on police officers.” The case has been registered against AAP Bellandur Youth Wing president Manohar Reddy, AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari, AAP Mahadevapura president Ashok Mruthyunkaya and AAP Karnataka

State Media Convenor Jagadish Sadam.