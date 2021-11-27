All passengers arriving in Bengaluru from Kerala to undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid reports of a new variant and fearing an increase in COVID-19 clusters, the Karnataka government has decided to make it compulsory for all passengers arriving in Bengaluru from Kerala to undergo COVID-19 tests.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held an emergency meeting with officials and said there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the city, which needs to be immediately contained. He has instructed officials to depute special teams at major bus stops, terminals and railway stations to check passengers and conduct COVID tests.

He said that in the city, "in the last one week nearly 160 cases of COVID-19 have been reported." He added, "On 26th, there were 224 COVID cases from Bengaluru alone. This is not a good sign."

Bengaluru's Anekal region has seen the maximum number of cases including the recent cluster in Spurthy Nursing College where 11 students had tested positive.

Addressing a virtual meeting, he stated that he had a discussion with Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner over conducting tests on the outskirts and borders of the city. Officials should ensure precautions to contain the new variant, he said.

He said that it is important to ensure that no clusters come up in the city. Also, there are 63 containment zones in the city presently and they have to be managed appropriately.

"Officials have to take a call to send samples for genomic sequencing to find out new variants," he explained.

In Bengaluru, nearly 1.38 crore people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine which amounts to 88 per cent and 57.36 lakh second doses have been administered in the city which is 63 per cent, he said.

He said that he has instructed his officers to create awareness on the importance of taking the vaccine. Also, administering of vaccines should be increased at block and lane levels, he explained.