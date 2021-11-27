STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

All passengers arriving in Bengaluru from Kerala to undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held an emergency meeting with officials and said there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the city, which needs to be immediately contained

Published: 27th November 2021 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

A migrant labourer being tested for Covid-19 at Kempegowda Bus Station in Bengaluru on Friday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid reports of a new variant and fearing an increase in COVID-19 clusters, the Karnataka government has decided to make it compulsory for all passengers arriving in Bengaluru from Kerala to undergo COVID-19 tests.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta held an emergency meeting with officials and said there has been an increase in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the city, which needs to be immediately contained. He has instructed officials to depute special teams at major bus stops, terminals and railway stations to check passengers and conduct COVID tests.

He said that in the city, "in the last one week nearly 160 cases of COVID-19 have been reported." He added, "On 26th, there were 224 COVID cases from Bengaluru alone. This is not a good sign."

Bengaluru's Anekal region has seen the maximum number of cases including the recent cluster in Spurthy Nursing College where 11 students had tested positive.

ALSO READ: Yet another Covid cluster in Bengaluru, 12 students of nursing college test positive

Addressing a virtual meeting, he stated that he had a discussion with Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner over conducting tests on the outskirts and borders of the city. Officials should ensure precautions to contain the new variant, he said.

He said that it is important to ensure that no clusters come up in the city. Also, there are 63 containment zones in the city presently and they have to be managed appropriately.

"Officials have to take a call to send samples for genomic sequencing to find out new variants," he explained.

In Bengaluru, nearly 1.38 crore people have taken the first dose of COVID vaccine which amounts to 88 per cent and 57.36 lakh second doses have been administered in the city which is 63 per cent, he said.

He said that he has instructed his officers to create awareness on the importance of taking the vaccine. Also, administering of vaccines should be increased at block and lane levels, he explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru COVID cases
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp