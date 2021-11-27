STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Here they crumb

Cookies are an all-time favourite that you can snack on at any time of the day. As Cookie Day approaches, here are some fun recipes to try at home

Published: 27th November 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Raagi Cookie
Recipe by Shelendra Pawar (@fullbellybliss) 

Ingredients

  • Whole wheat flour 1/2 cup 
  • Ragi flour (dry roasted) 1 cup  
  • Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp 
  • Cinnamon powder (optional) 1/4 tsp  
  • Milk powder (optional) 1-2 tbsp  
  • Cocoa powder 3 tbsp 
  • Butter 100gm  
  • Powdered sugar 1/2 cup  
  • Baking powder 3/4 tsp  
  • Pinch of salt 
  • Milk to knead 
  • 1/4 cup  

Method

  • In a mixing bowl, whisk butter and sugar till sugar dissolves.  
  • In another bowl, mix raagi and whole wheat flour, cocoa powder, milk powder, cardamom, cinnamon and baking powder.  Add the dry mix in batches to the butter mixture and fold to combine.  
  • Add milk gradually as required and prepare a dough. (You may not require all 1/4 cup milk) 
  • Let the dough rest in fridge for 15-20 minutes  Pre-heat oven at 180°C. 
  • Roll the dough and make cookies of your desired size and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 12-15 mins.  
  • Don’t over bake them, as it will seem partially soft at the centre but will firm up as it cools.

Garhwali cookie
Recipe by Sanskriti Bist (@squibsters) 

Ingredients

  • Raagi 120 gm 
  • Maida 60 gm 
  • Salted butter at room temperature 70 gm  
  • Jaggery 60 gm  
  • Egg 1 
  • Roasted crushed bhang jeera, or crushed almonds 20 gm  
  • Bal mithai (fudge-like sweet), 2, or dark chocolate (50 gm) chopped in chunks

Method

  •  In a bowl, add softened butter, sugar and beat it until creamy.  
  • Add peanut butter and give it a mix. 
  • Sift corn flour, all purpose flour, wheat flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda together.  
  • Add the flour mixture to butter and make a soft dough. Do not knead it.  
  • Add a little milk if the mixture is too dry. 
  • Cover the dough with cling wrap and refrigerate for 10 minutes.  
  • Pre-heat the oven for 10 minutes at 180°C. 
  • Divide the dough into 12 equal-sized balls.
  • Take each ball and roll on coarsely grounded peanuts. Place it on a cookie tray and flatten a little with your fingers.  
  • Bake them for 15-18 minutes at 180°C till they are done.

Peanut Cookie
Recipe by Sai Priya (@MyCookingCanvas) 

  • All purpose flour 50 gm  
  • Corn flour 20 gm  
  • Wheat flour 50 gm  
  • Peanut butter 30 gm  
  • Powdered sugar 50 gm  
  • Unsalted butter 90 gm  
  • Peanuts 1/4 cup  
  • Baking soda 1/2 tsp  
  • Baking powder 1/2 tsp   Salt 1/4 tsp 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp