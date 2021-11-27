Here they crumb

BENGALURU: Raagi Cookie
Recipe by Shelendra Pawar (@fullbellybliss)
Ingredients
- Whole wheat flour 1/2 cup
- Ragi flour (dry roasted) 1 cup
- Cardamom powder 1/2 tsp
- Cinnamon powder (optional) 1/4 tsp
- Milk powder (optional) 1-2 tbsp
- Cocoa powder 3 tbsp
- Butter 100gm
- Powdered sugar 1/2 cup
- Baking powder 3/4 tsp
- Pinch of salt
- Milk to knead
- 1/4 cup
Method
- In a mixing bowl, whisk butter and sugar till sugar dissolves.
- In another bowl, mix raagi and whole wheat flour, cocoa powder, milk powder, cardamom, cinnamon and baking powder. Add the dry mix in batches to the butter mixture and fold to combine.
- Add milk gradually as required and prepare a dough. (You may not require all 1/4 cup milk)
- Let the dough rest in fridge for 15-20 minutes Pre-heat oven at 180°C.
- Roll the dough and make cookies of your desired size and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 12-15 mins.
- Don’t over bake them, as it will seem partially soft at the centre but will firm up as it cools.
Garhwali cookie
Recipe by Sanskriti Bist (@squibsters)
Ingredients
- Raagi 120 gm
- Maida 60 gm
- Salted butter at room temperature 70 gm
- Jaggery 60 gm
- Egg 1
- Roasted crushed bhang jeera, or crushed almonds 20 gm
- Bal mithai (fudge-like sweet), 2, or dark chocolate (50 gm) chopped in chunks
Method
- In a bowl, add softened butter, sugar and beat it until creamy.
- Add peanut butter and give it a mix.
- Sift corn flour, all purpose flour, wheat flour, baking powder, salt and baking soda together.
- Add the flour mixture to butter and make a soft dough. Do not knead it.
- Add a little milk if the mixture is too dry.
- Cover the dough with cling wrap and refrigerate for 10 minutes.
- Pre-heat the oven for 10 minutes at 180°C.
- Divide the dough into 12 equal-sized balls.
- Take each ball and roll on coarsely grounded peanuts. Place it on a cookie tray and flatten a little with your fingers.
- Bake them for 15-18 minutes at 180°C till they are done.
Peanut Cookie
Recipe by Sai Priya (@MyCookingCanvas)
- All purpose flour 50 gm
- Corn flour 20 gm
- Wheat flour 50 gm
- Peanut butter 30 gm
- Powdered sugar 50 gm
- Unsalted butter 90 gm
- Peanuts 1/4 cup
- Baking soda 1/2 tsp
- Baking powder 1/2 tsp Salt 1/4 tsp