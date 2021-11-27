STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka SSLC syllabus likely to be cut by 20%

Relief to students, teachers; Unable to complete all lessons in limited time, say schools
 

Published: 27th November 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

School children, school bag

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a relief to schools, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board announced that the board will reduce syllabus for SSLC students. The department is contemplating truncating it by 20 per cent, as Class 10 students, with crucial board examinations ahead, are behind schedule in finishing the syllabus.

Commissioner for Public Instruction Vishal R has already held talks with the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT), the academic wing of the Department of Public Instruction. Vishal told TNIE that the department is trying to rationalise the syllabus to 80 per cent for Class 10. The final syllabus has been chalked out and will be released soon.

Unlike other classes, students of Class 10 had been exempt from writing board examinations even during the pandemic. The exam is considered to be a quantifier in terms of their learning outcomes. Since schools have already completed a certain part of syllabus till November, a top DSERT official said the remaining syllabus, to be completed from December to April, will be revised. “Two or four chapters could be reduced,” he added. The previous year, the syllabus was cut by 30 per cent.

The official said they were expecting schools to remain open on Saturday and Sunday to complete the syllabus. However, teachers and school associations approached the department with requests for truncation, as time is limited. The reduction of syllabus comes as a relief to students and teachers. A government school student of Class 10 told TNIE that the previous year, they could not grasp online classes, and offline classes were needed for clearing doubts. Revision classes for Class 9 were also held online, and offline classes started directly with Class 10 syllabus, she rued. “What would be spread across three days is completed a little more than one period. 

Social Science, Science and Mathematics have vast syllabus and it’s difficult at this pace,” she said.
Government school teacher RN Vasantha, who has 39 classes in Social Science this academic year, said both teachers and students were stressed. This reduction comes as a huge relief as they will get time for revision. “Classes can be extended till April-end. This gives us enough time to get feedback, revise and hold preparatory tests; 80 per cent syllabus is needed to maintain a minimum level of learning,” she said.

President of Karnataka State High School Teachers’ Association Manjunath H K agreed that it was a burden for children to grasp all lessons as they were away from school for over a year. Lokesh Talikatte, state unit president of Recognised Unaided Private Schools’ Association (RUPSA) said, “This was needed to aid students who could not access online classes earlier. RUPSA, high school teachers and progressive thinkers placed a demand to either postpone exams or reduce the syllabus.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SSLC Karnataka
India Matters
People line up to get on an overseas flight at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
'Suspicious variant': World races to contain new Covid-19 threat, the 'Omicron'
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know
India's captain Virat Kohli gestures as he walks back after the toss on the first day of third Test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds. (File Photo | AP)
Team India's tour of South Africa hangs in balance as new Covid variant causes concern
Kollywood actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay
Actor Vijay may be taking yet another step on road to politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp