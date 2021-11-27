Parents to decide on offline classes

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as 33 students and one staffer of a private school in the city tested positive for Covid-19, education and social welfare department officials seem confident that the prevailing rules and their robustness will prevent any spread. But parents are concerned and are waiting for a few days to gauge the situation, before taking a call on continuing with offline classes for their wards.

Commissioner for Public Instruction Vishal R told TNIE that sufficient measures have already been outlined in the SOPs issued when schools opened, with local issues to be attended by the Block Education Officer, Taluk Health Officer and District Health Officer. “There is nothing in addition because precautionary measures are well set out in the SOPs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the social welfare department has under its purview more than 1,900 hostels, with more than 1.46 lakh students from Class 1 to post-matriculation. Dr G P Devaraj, Joint Director (Education), social welfare department, told TNIE that the latest circular on precautions was issued in July-August, with guidelines on use of sanitiser, mask and regular health checks, besides a mandatory isolation room.

Educationist Niranjanaradhya VP, equally confident, said parents need not be anxious as the medical community is of the opinion that India has developed herd immunity and chances of the third wave spreading is bleak. “Medical guidelines should be followed, and all care should be taken to give support to children, especially those with previous medical conditions.”

“We have already allowed additional buildings such as nearby schools or rented buildings to be used in case there are more than the limited number of seats. Hostels have been told to ensure the number of students per room are reduced,” said Devaraj.

Parents of children in private schools are being alerted, with the outbreak in The International School Bengaluru. A parent of an IGCSE school said she has not sent her child to school, and wanted to send information about vaccination as “the third wave is upon us”. Examinations also are under way but are online, she said. A parent of a CBSE school student in ITPL said he is apprehensive about vaccinating his children.