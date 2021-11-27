STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Whole and complete

Published: 27th November 2021 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sarayu Hegde, Divya Nichani, Aashti Sindhu, Sakena Begg, Namu Kini and Ira Guha 

By Rubi Chakravarti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Another week has melted into oblivion and there is a gamut of emotions that run deep. One doesn’t know whether to be shocked, saddened or indifferent. This year came in with a bang and seems to be ending on the same note. The infrastructure has collapsed and brought in its wake, despair, depression and death. In the last two weeks I have lost five friends and one is desperately ill.

Rubi Chakravarti

But, what prevails is the resilience of the young, the fortitude of the old and the general ‘never-say-die’ attitude of the Indian people. Sometimes I think we are so adjusting and compromising that we tend to live in a fool’s paradise. After my long and winding days (during the lockdown period), I had a lot of time for real reflection. I am a gregarious person who is constantly in communication with everyone. Whereas this type of bonhomie always kept me in good stead with others, I realised I rarely listened to myself.

Listening to myself and identifying my needs (we are taught to push our ‘wants’ under the carpet), I learned to enjoy my own company, respect myself and my space and to be brave whilst taking a stand even if I was alone. I realised that ‘others’ would reflect and imitate the respect I gave to myself…and at the end of the journey, my soul will be free of burden because now I know the meaning of ‘choice’.

I had a choice to live my life whole, complete and full of love and be accountable for all that I let into my life. Well, my NAG (new-age guru) will be pleased! Quite eloquently done! (QED).

Bengaluru is bursting at its seams with parties and launches. Some are nice and some can be given the big ‘avoid’. But, I am a nice ‘luru’ girl so I nod my head (like Mary of the little lamb fame) and say ‘yes’ to most places while my aching body is screaming a big fat NO!

The new-age MARCOM girls certainly know their business and actually, it’s really fun to attend their events because they are impeccable with their planning and execution. Invitations and reminders go out sequentially and when one attends, they make sure that there is right mix of acquaintances and friends so one doesn’t feel alienated. The brunch at Gawky Goose, the newest hip-joint in town, was one such afternoon.  Their fabulous non-stop repertoire of food, mulled wines, cocktails, the foot-tapping music and chatter of happy people was ‘spirit-soaring’… and ‘All really seemed well with the world’.

Sneha Chandrashekar is a resourceful young lady who has over the years utilised her talents very adeptly. She has carved a unique niche in the F&B industry, working with the largely unsung heroes… the chefs, putting a spotlight on them and giving them the recognition they deserve. Her intimately curated wine dinner at The Den was a resounding success. Vinesh Gupta and his executive chef Kapil Dubey, paired wines with Indian food, keeping aside all the snooty reservations that traditionalists have. A small group of open-minded discerning people, good food, great wine and voila! One has a dinner party that is straight up my alley!

Veganism is a choice that people make…I don’t know if they are saving the planet but it’s a choice! We were invited to VeganVogue by owner Abdul Azeez. This restaurant caters to the needs of a fast-growing vegan population in our city. It is still a new concept and we tend to confuse it with a gluten-free cuisine. My predominantly meat-eating palate was pleasantly surprised at the fare. No dairy so all the sauces are made with cashew, almond or coconut paste. No doubt it is the ‘food for the Gods’ and the well-heeled vegan warriors who came in to dine, thought so too! 

Till we meet again, be thankful and kind.

