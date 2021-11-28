STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Kerala to up daily Covid testing targets

The State Government has decided to revise Covid-19 testing targets and increase the targets from 60,000 to 80,000 per day in the state.

Published: 28th November 2021 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing

Covid testing (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to revise Covid-19 testing targets and increase the targets from 60,000 to 80,000 per day in the state. A daily increase of 5,000 tests will be effected in the BBMP areas and 15,000 in the other districts.

Up to 50 per cent of the samples will be from the district headquarters and the rest from the peripheral areas. Also, at least 5% of children in schools should be tested every week.

After a detailed discussion, the Covid Technical Advisory Committee had recommended to the state government to enhance daily testing.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp