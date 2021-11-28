Kerala to up daily Covid testing targets

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has decided to revise Covid-19 testing targets and increase the targets from 60,000 to 80,000 per day in the state. A daily increase of 5,000 tests will be effected in the BBMP areas and 15,000 in the other districts.

Up to 50 per cent of the samples will be from the district headquarters and the rest from the peripheral areas. Also, at least 5% of children in schools should be tested every week.

After a detailed discussion, the Covid Technical Advisory Committee had recommended to the state government to enhance daily testing.