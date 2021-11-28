More students dabble with art, culture

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the reopening of campuses, especially government schools, students are more actively engaging in artistic and cultural activities, that are aimed at stimulating their creative thinking and bringing them in touch with local art.

The Education Department says it has seen nearly a 200 per cent increase in the number of students participating in what is now the online version of Kala Utsav. The competition for students of Classes 9-12 had just 4,000-odd students last year and the count jumped to 13,109 this year.

This includes 3,204 students who have sent in visual arts videos, 3,201 who submitted traditional folk art clippings, 1,016 who displayed indigenous toys and games on the department’s online platform which will be open to the general public soon. Evaluations are under way to identify local talents that can be exhibited at a national level contest.

Education Department officials said that a large chunk of students are from government and aided schools. The competition, which usually sees students learn about local culture and carry it forward, received poor response last year with students being confined to their houses, said an official. This year, with students back in school, teachers are playing a major role in encouraging them with innovative ideas, the official added.