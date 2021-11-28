Two arrested for murder of 47-year-old widow in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru's Subramanya Nagar police has solved a murder case of a 47-year-old woman who went missing seven months ago and has arrested two men including a landlord. The police are probing the case as a contract killing over a property dispute.

The arrested have been identified as Noor Ahmed and Sathyanarayana from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh.

A senior police officer said on March 26, 2021, the accused had killed Seetha Achar by giving her cyanide after taking her to Hassan on the pretext of buying jewellery. Later they had dumped the body in a canal in Hosapete to destroy the evidence. Seetha was residing in Rajajinagar alone and her brother Venkatesh Achar had alerted the police.

Based on phone call records the police nabbed the accused during the interrogation. Seetha's husband had passed away a few months ago and she had a property in Mantralaya. The family decided to sell the

property and Seetha was not ready. Thus the accused had hatched the murder plot and her brother Venkatesh had approached Kurnool police alleging that those who purchased land might have killed her and thus he had filed a missing case with Subramanyanagar police.

Two more accused Mental Raghu and Kumara were also involved in the case and both died due to health issues a couple of months ago. Few more accused are involved in the murder and the accused had taken Rs 4.5 lakh cash as supari to kill Seetha and we are gathering more details about the suspects.