Bengaluru NGO helps families file for benefits to ensure welfare of COVID orphans

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With many children orphaned during COVID, the SOS Children's Village has been helping them find a home and aiding COVID-affected families file for compensation and benefits.

The NGO offered its services to the government to take in COVID-orphaned children. Titus Poovakulam, South Zonal Director of the NGO, said, "The government has been open to our support and invited us for various meetings and consultations. We are also part of the state committee that drafts rules on child welfare."

He said the organisation has been helping families and children to avail of government benefits, including COVID compensation. "We facilitate government social security benefits, like widow and old-age pension. Even after we withdraw from the community, it ensures that their children are taken care of," he added.

President of the NGO Dr Dereje Wordofa said that one of the bigger goals of their organisation is to collaborate with local governments to ensure child safety and welfare.