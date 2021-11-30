Gang barges into Bengaluru house on pretext of giving COVID vaccine, robs women at gunpoint

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four unidentified persons entered a house on the pretext of administering the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and escaped with gold valuables after threatening two women at gunpoint. The incident was reported from the Yashwantpur police station limits on Monday morning.

Police said the robbery took place at around 11.30 am at the house of Sampath Singh, who runs a hardware shop. Singh's wife Pista Devi and daughter-in-law Raksha were in the house in Brundavana Nagar. The miscreants barged into the house on the pretext of enquiring whether the women had taken the second dose of the vaccine.

When Pista Devi and Raksha screamed, the gang claimed they were government staff and forced the women to sit in a corner of a room. Though Pista Devi tried to call her husband, they snatched the phone from her and threatened the duo by pointing a pistol-like object at them.

"While two men guarded them, the other two ransacked the house and took some gold jewels kept in the cupboard. When they were inside the house, Devi's elder son Vikram Singh, unaware of the incident, came near the gate of the house and shouted out to his mother to give lunch boxes for the children. The miscreants locked Devi and Raksha in a room and walked out of the house posing as visitors. They escaped in a car and a two-wheeler parked at a distance from the house. The incident came to light when the son went inside the house to check who the visitors were," the police said.

The Yashwantpur police, who are suspecting the role of insiders, have registered a case and are investigating.