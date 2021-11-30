Hasty preparations at BASE university, yet no confirmation on PM Modi's arrival for inauguration

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Economics University (BASE university) is yet to receive confirmation on the PM's arrival for inauguration, but preparation work is underway.

The campus is being gentrified. BBMP has started asphalting the road by the campus.

The 350 crores worth campus has just completed its first phase, and the interiors are pending which the ministers are trying to push for completion before the possible arrival of the prime minister on December 6.

As per a source, on Tuesday, part of the interior works in selected areas, especially for the library and some of the administrative areas are in progress. It is expected to be complete latest on Friday. Interiors for only five classrooms have been completed, and that remains as is, said the source, adding that the major focus is on the administrative area and library.

The budgetary allocation is awaited for eight lecture halls, a combination of sixty-seater and hundred-seater. Although the government has approved Rs 30 crores, it has not released it yet. Once that is approved, the interior work will be taken up the source said.

The sprucing up of the campus is in progress, the plantation (in terms of landscape) has been completed, said Bipin Bhadran, MD, Education Design International Bangalore team head who have designed the whole campus on the lines of London School of Economics.

The Government of Karnataka and then chief minister Siddaramaiah had approved the establishment of this institution at a total cost of Rs 350 crores, Rs 275 crores from government funding, and Rs 75 crores from corporate sources and released Rs 107 crores in the financial year 2016-17.

The Government of Karnataka has allotted 43.45 acres of land in the Jnana Bharathi Campus of Bangalore University for the establishment of the institute.

While PM Modi will inaugurate the six lakh sq feet of the infrastructure of the total 9 lakh square feet that was planned at the university. Should the PM make a visit, as per a source from NLSIU which is across the road from the BASE, the landing will be on the football ground of NLSIU.

Modi will inaugurate the 12-foot bronze statue of Ambedkar which was sculpted by Ram Sutar who is also sculpting the Kempegowda statue at the airport and did the Statue of Unity in Gujrat, and Shri Ram statue in Ayodhya, the vice-chancellor of BASE N R Bhanumurthy told TNIE.