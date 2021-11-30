STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Mortuary negligence: Kin seek action against civic body, hospital

The two victims, identified as Durga Sitaram, 40, from Chamarajpet and Muniraju, 62, from KP Agrahara, had succumbed to Covid in July 2020.

Published: 30th November 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the discovery of bodies of two Covid-19 victims in an old mortuary freezer over a year after they died, relatives of the two victims are outraged at the “negligence”. They are demanding strict action against BBMP and ESI Rajajinagar Hospital for their negligence.

The two victims, identified as Durga Sitaram, 40, from Chamarajpet and Muniraju, 62, from KP Agrahara, had succumbed to Covid in July 2020. Their bodies had been stored in ESI Rajajinagar’s mortuary, where hospital staff had failed to transfer them when they had shut down the mortuary due to its proximity to an oxygen pipeline. The bodies were found by staff on Saturday.

Relatives say that they were informed that the bodies had been handed over to BBMP and last rites had already been performed. Sujatha, a relative of Durga Sitaram, said, “I found out about the bodies only after the hospital and BBMP called me,” she said.

A relative of Muniraju, Satish Kumar, told reporters, “Both the hospital and BBMP agree that it is a matter of negligence. But it’s still not acceptable. They had threatened us when we asked district officer’s number, telling us that it was already late and not to come. They forced us out of the hospital and now they are apologising.”

Former minister S Suresh Kumar has demanded a departmental inquiry and action against those responsible. He said both ESI staff and BBMP should be held responsible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp