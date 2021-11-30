STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New Year parties in Bengaluru will depend on Covid scenario, says BBMP

DCs of Bengaluru Urban and Rural to watch for clusters and also rising cases

Published: 30th November 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2021 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday stated that the decision on granting permission for New Year celebrations in the city, depends upon the situation around the rising cases of Covid-19. 

He said a clear picture will be known in the next 8-10 days, depending upon the number of Covid cases. So far, no case of the new variant ‘Omicron’ has been reported in Bengaluru, but directions have been given to the Deputy Commissioners of Bengaluru Urban and Rural to closely watch for clusters and also rising cases.

All international travellers are being tested and their samples are being sent for genome sequencing, while they are also under constant watch. 

Speaking to reporters, Gupta added that a few days ago, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting with the health department, technical advisory committee members and experts to assess the situation.

It was decided that all advisories issued by the World Health Organisation and Union Health Ministry will be adhered to. 

In addition, Gupta said that experts and TAC members are also holding discussions every day and expressing their opinions.

The State Health Department meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, where more clarity will be obtained on the prevailing situation. 

Meanwhile, a decision on New Year celebrations will only be taken depending on the situation. Clusters are also being reported in different schools.

It has also been decided to intensify checks on people not wearing masks and not following Covid safety guidelines. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP Gaurav Gupta bengaluru COVID 19
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp