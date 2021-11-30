Students worried over COVID swab, jab centre at Bengaluru school

Ashwini M Sripad and Ashishkrishna HP By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Each day, when the students of the Government Higher Primary School in Siddapura near Whitefield enter its gates, they are greeted by people standing in long queues on either side of the premises.

Shockingly, one queue has those taking their Covid vaccines, while the other is made up of those getting tested for the disease.

With the state witnessing a gradual spurt in positive cases lately, especially at educational institutions, the children studying at this school, their parents and even teachers are anxious about what they are exposed to on a daily basis.

Over 120 students, across Classes 1-7, study at the institution, taught by five teachers. Its one-acre premises has a sizable play area as well.

Meanwhile, the left side of the premises houses a temporary structure used for administering Covid vaccines.

Then, there is a small Primary Health Centre, adjacent to which are buildings with classrooms and a place where the students are served their midday meal.

On the extreme right, another temporary shed -- next to the wash area and toilets -- is set up for Covid testing.

“We do not know what kind of people come there to get tested. If they test positive, wouldn’t it pose a threat to the safety and health of little children? Many people, including techies, come there to get tested,” informed Shrinivasaiah, a local.

Speaking to TNIE, Raveendra, another resident and member of the School Development Monitoring Committee, said it has been more than one-and-half years that the school is being used for Covid testing.

“During the lockdown, no classes were held. Hence, swabs of people began to be collected here for Covid testing... But now classes have restarted, and it’s a worry,” he added.

When contacted, Dr R Vishal, Commissioner for the Department of Public Instruction, said, “I will direct the officials to ensure safety of the students.”