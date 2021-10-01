Exhibition event held at Dayananda Sagar University

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Electroblitz Club of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Dayananda Sagar University, organised a ‘Project Exhibition’ event on a virtual platform as well as on-campus on September 25, which saw the participation of six teams and two individuals. The event was inaugurated by Judge Dr Vaibhav A Meshram. The winner of the event was Nithin, the first runners-up were Akash Suresh and Aditya Iyer and the second runners-up were Karthik Sanjay Nayak, Harshitha Divakar and G Priyanka.