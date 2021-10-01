Exhibition event held at Dayananda Sagar University

BENGALURU: The Electroblitz Club of the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, Dayananda Sagar University, organised a ‘Project Exhibition’ event on a virtual platform as well as on-campus on September 25, which saw the participation of six teams and two individuals. The event was inaugurated by Judge Dr Vaibhav A Meshram. The winner of the event was Nithin, the first runners-up were Akash Suresh and Aditya Iyer and the second runners-up were Karthik Sanjay Nayak, Harshitha Divakar and G Priyanka.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
UP minister files defamation case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh over corruption allegation
Two held for defacing UP CM Adityanath's name on plaque amid Mihir Bhoj caste row
Distant dreams: 100 per cent cut-offs of DU colleges leave aspirants dejected
Amid leadership change buzz, more Chhattisgarh MLAs reaching Delhi
Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal names second candidate for Assam bypoll