Jakkur flying school to resume training soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Youth Services and Sports Minister KC Narayan Gowda said that there was a conspiracy to close the Government Flying Training School (GFTS) at Jakkur in Bengaluru. Gowda, who has taken the initiative to develop GFTS, said it will soon restart training aspiring pilots.

Speaking to the media after inspecting ongoing development works at the Jakkur aerodrome, including runway improvement work, he said that vacant posts were not filled for many years, and effort was not made to extend the runway or take action against buildings violating DGCA guidelines.

The process to acquire three-acre land for runway expansion has begun and measures are being taken to get Rs 13 compensation towards giving aerodrome land for the National Highway project, Gowda said. A joint survey along with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials is on to identify buildings that violate the 45-metre height restriction norm within a 5-km radius of the aerodrome and action will be taken against such violations, he added.

Gowda said that runway improvement work will be completed in a week and after that, the school will be reopened as 34 students, including 19 for CPL (Commercial Pilot Licence) have taken admission. DGCA officials have inspected three Cessna aircraft at the school and cleared them for flying. The government has recently appointed a chief flying instructor, two flying instructors and other staff required to resume the training. Gowda said the government is also planning to further develop the aerodrome.